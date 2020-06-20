Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $244.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,422,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,236,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

