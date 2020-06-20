Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. 26,511,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,484,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

