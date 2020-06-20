Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases 156,610 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,610 shares during the period. Kraton accounts for about 1.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1,737.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,675. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $497.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.11.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.