Lumbard & Kellner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.