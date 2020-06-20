Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 25,280 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. Livent makes up about 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.08. Livent Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

