Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 410 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 66,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,767,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,870. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $120.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

