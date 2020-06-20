Lumbard & Kellner LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.83.

NYSE:NOC traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.66. 1,242,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,008. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.