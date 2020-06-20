Lumbard & Kellner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,884,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,877. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

