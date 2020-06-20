Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.99 and a beta of 0.66. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Luminex by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

