Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a news impact score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. 335,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,575.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

