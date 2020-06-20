Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

