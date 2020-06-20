Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $156,765,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Masco by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Masco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

