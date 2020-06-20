Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,765,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Masco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.