Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

NYSE MA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.00. 2,592,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

