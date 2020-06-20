Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 319,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,713. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Materion’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $8,918,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Materion by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

