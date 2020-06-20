Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.50.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,013. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.73 and its 200 day moving average is $191.92.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

