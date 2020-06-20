Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.50.

MCD stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,013. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.92. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

