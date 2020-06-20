Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Medipharm Labs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$6.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of LABS traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Medipharm Labs has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.84 million and a PE ratio of 140.00.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

