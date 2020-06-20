MediShares Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $1.21 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,999,401 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

