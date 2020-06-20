MenaPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $221,078.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $221,078.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01860609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00109361 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,881,703 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

