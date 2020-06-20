Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,988,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,391 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $604,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $77.90. 15,879,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,324,607. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

