Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) is Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up 2.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Metlife by 318.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Metlife stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 16,298,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.