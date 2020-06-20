MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.35.

MFA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,609,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,361,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 102.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 601,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 22.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

