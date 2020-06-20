MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of MFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 22,609,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,361,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 105.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 246,273 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

