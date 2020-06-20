MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,110,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 15,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 7,092,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,494,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,710,000 after buying an additional 564,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,955,000 after buying an additional 376,588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,293,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,344,000 after buying an additional 482,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

