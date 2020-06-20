MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MICT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get MICT alerts:

Shares of MICT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,187. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.