Mixin Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $150.30 or 0.01612459 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $77.56 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00223563 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,055 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

