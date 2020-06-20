Mizuho Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $137.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.95.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,234. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

In other news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.