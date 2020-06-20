Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.75. 1,649,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,879. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.82. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

