Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. UBS Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,808,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 882.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after buying an additional 581,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 462,455 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.