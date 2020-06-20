Morgan Stanley Boosts H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $16.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRB. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 7,230,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,574.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 346,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

