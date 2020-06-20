Morgan Stanley Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $20.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.16.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,472,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.