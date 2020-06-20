Morgan Stanley Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $85.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE D traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,713,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

