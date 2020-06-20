Morgan Stanley Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $66.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. 9,421,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,826. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 250.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

