Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $102.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.92.

NYSE:ETR traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. 4,296,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,341. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,268,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after buying an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

