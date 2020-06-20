Morgan Stanley Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $58.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

ORCL traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 31,567,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,729,007. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

