Morgan Stanley Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $4.80

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.40 to $4.80 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,352,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total bought 42,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $283,983.16. Insiders have bought a total of 2,615,882 shares of company stock worth $14,403,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SunPower by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

