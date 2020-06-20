Morgan Stanley Trims Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Target Price to $26.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. 1,594,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

