Nano Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $148.13 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00011958 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Koinex, Bit-Z and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,296.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.69 or 0.02459995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.12 or 0.02475359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00464556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00685999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00551111 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinEx, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Nanex, Gate.io, Koinex, HitBTC, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.