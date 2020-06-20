National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$347.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$312.00 to C$347.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$330.00 to C$384.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$347.67.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$346.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$333.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$328.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499994 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,678.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

