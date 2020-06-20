National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in National Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 108,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 22,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.