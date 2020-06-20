National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NESR remained flat at $$6.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 206,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $529.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.83. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.