Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 150,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,702. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

