Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $438.80 million, a PE ratio of 179.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,712 shares of company stock worth $1,239,114. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 740,146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 571,466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.