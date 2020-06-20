Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $16.94. 851,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,634. The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 121,800 shares of company stock worth $1,230,391 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,980,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

