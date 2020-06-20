NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $287,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after buying an additional 698,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after acquiring an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after acquiring an additional 494,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $413.21. 944,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $427.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

