Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $520.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2020 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.66.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.72. 5,887,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.89. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.