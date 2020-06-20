Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $489.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $485.00 to $489.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.66.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $453.72. 5,887,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,523. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $458.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.