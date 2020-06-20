Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $14.07 million and $2.82 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00904287 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000804 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,998,517 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.