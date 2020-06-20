New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.90. 1,847,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,505. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.26. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $142.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

